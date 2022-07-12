Police in Elko arrested one person after a shots fired on July 5.
On July 5, 2022 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Elko County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Westcliff Drive in Spring Creek for a reported shooting.
Once deputies were on scene, it was reported that Michael May digitally communicated threats toward another person and shortly thereafter arrived at the residence on Westcliff Drive.
May exited his vehicle with a firearm and pointed the firearm at another person.
The victim pushed May’s firearm away from his body and reportedly during the altercation, May discharged his firearm.
The alleged victim involved in the altercation reported they discharged two rounds from their firearm in self-defense. After the exchange of gunfire May fled the scene in his vehicle.
Detectives from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office sought and were granted a search warrant for May’s residence.
On July 8, 2022, members of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Elko Police Department, and the Elko Special Response Team served a search warrant upon May’s residence.
Elko Special Response Team issued verbal commands for over an hour and May refused to exit his residence.
Once Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) was deployed into the residence, May peacefully exited the residence and surrendered to officers on scene.
May was arrested on the charges of Battery with the Intent to Kill and Attempted Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.
A woman identified as Jennifer Hill was also arrested on a warrant.
(Elko County Sheriff's Office)