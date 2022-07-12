Weather Alert

...Heat, Smoke, and Thunderstorms Chances Continue... * HEAT - An extended period of above normal temperatures is expected into this coming weekend, though not as hot as today. While no records are anticipated, heat levels may get to the point to consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to a cooler time of the day. Higher risk people, such as infants, the elderly, or sick individuals should remain in the coolest available place. Never leave children or animals in a vehicle for any amount of time! * SMOKE - Smoke from the Washburn Fire near Yosemite will impact areas of the Eastern Sierra, Tahoe Basin, and western Nevada into tonight and Wednesday. Widespread haze should be anticipated. The potential of denser smoke remains uncertain, however pockets of reduced air quality are possible especially between Minden and Bridgeport. For the latest air quality conditions and recommendations go to fire.airnow.gov. * THUNDERSTORMS - A few thunderstorms remain possible through this evening and overnight tonight. While coverage will be mainly isolated, the biggest concerns with any storms that develop will be for strong and erratic outflow winds and dry lightning. It looks like the region will have a break from storms Wednesday into Thursday with additional thunderstorms possible Friday through the weekend. These storms could impact outdoor events and recreation each afternoon and evening.