Sparks Police are investigating a gunshot that was fired about the same time a car crashed into a yard on 4th Street late Tuesday night.
Police say they responded to the crash site near Emerson Way around 10 p.m.
When they got there, police say the car was gone, but they did contact the person who fired the gunshot.
More than an hour later, police then found the car and 18-year-old driver involved. The unidentified Sparks resident suffered minor injuries.
Police say both people are cooperating with the investigation and there's no outstanding suspects.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.