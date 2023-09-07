Just after midnight on Thursday, September 7, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department's (SLTPD) Joint Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call that lead SLTPD Officers to Lakeland Village.
A citizen had found a woman lying unresponsive in a common area of the village.
The citizen attempted lifesaving efforts, joined by SLTPD officers and personnel from South Lake Tahoe Fire & Rescue, and the California Association of Joint Powers Authorities.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman's identity is not being released at this time, out of respect for the family and because the ongoing investigation is pending next-of-kin notification.
The cause of death is still under investigation.
There are no public safety threats related to this case.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to email the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at crimetips@cityofslt.us and reference case 2309-0058.