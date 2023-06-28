Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one man in downtown Reno early Tuesday morning.
Just before 1:30 a.m. police responded to the City of Reno Plaza next to the BELIEVE statue.
Police tell us they believe a man attacked a group of people, and during the fight, someone within the group stabbed the man.
Police believe the stabbing happened in self-defense, but that's not clear since everyone on scene was gone by the time police arrived.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.