Update:
Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street.
When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot.
Officers pursued the suspect to the valet area of the Silver Legacy where they attempted to contain and control the suspect with the use of a taser. The taser was ineffective, the suspect continued to refuse to follow the officers verbal commands and shots were fired.
Emergency aid was given to the suspect and he was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
As a result of the investigation, investigators have learned at least one witness was present in the area when the shots were fired and immediately left the area prior to any contact with officers.
The Sparks Police Department is taking over the investigation, due to the Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office will be assisting.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Reno Police at 775-334-2121. Or you can contact Secret Witness to remain anonymous, at 775-322-4900.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Original Story:
In an early Sunday morning media release from the Sparks Police Department, the agency confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno.
According to the report, the incident happened near the intersection of Fifth Street and Virginia Street and involved officers from the Reno Police Department.
The call came in at 5:59 a.m., Sunday morning. No further details were provided.
Whenever there is an officer involved shooting in Northern Nevada, a different law enforcement agency will investigate, per protocol.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this article with more information as we get it.