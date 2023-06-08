Reno Police tell us they are investigating a shooting after finding a man with a gun shot wound at the intersection of South Virginia St. and Grove St.
Due to the ongoing investigation, S. Virginia St. will be closed from Grove St. to Linden St. for the next several hours.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.
Right now RPD believes this is an isolated shooting and there is no threat to the public.
No details about the suspect have been released. We will bring you any updates as we learn more.