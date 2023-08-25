A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Seattle and locking her inside a makeshift cinderblock cell in Oregon attempted to break through a jail window, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office claims 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi tried to break through the glass in his cell window Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators were first made aware of the attempt after a maintenance worker outside the building reported hearing a suspicious noise inside one of the cells.
Deputies later found Zuberi standing on his bunk bed near a chipped window in his cell. Officers then sent Zuberi through a full-body scanner before moving him to a cell without windows.
Zuberi was arrested in Reno in July after his captive escaped, according to the FBI.
He is now expected to face additional charges for attempted escape.