Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit and Run

Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning.
Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
The victim is a 70-year-old man who was rushed to Renown with life threatening injuries.
The street was closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted.
Police are still searching for the person responsible. The suspect's car is described as a pickup or SUV, with damage to its right side (passenger) mirror. The car is a dark metallic color.
If you have information that could help or if you see the described vehicle, contact Reno Police at 775-334-2141.
To remain anonymous, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward in this case.