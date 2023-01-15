Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Last Night

Weather Alert

...SLICK & ICY ROADS THIS MORNING AND ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW TONIGHT INTO MONDAY... Light accumulations overnight on area roads will result in slick and icy road conditions this morning. Roadways were already beginning to freeze last night with the rain/snow showers. There may be a few light and isolated snow showers through the afternoon. The active weather pattern continues into Monday as the next storm sweeps into the Sierra and western Nevada. This storm may produce travel impacts for western Nevada valleys and the Monday morning commute but expected amounts will be dependent on the position of a frontal boundary. Latest simulations position this boundary somewhere across the Sierra and western Nevada between I-80 to south of highway 50. Wherever this front develops, several inches of snow may accumulate rather quickly Monday morning. High end snow scenarios for western NV show a 10% chance of 4 or more inches. Snow should diminish by Monday evening with a few lingering showers possible across the Sierra and western Nevada until Tuesday morning. One more slider type system will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning which could lead to travel impacts for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. After this system passes, a quieter pattern is looking increasingly likely. For the latest road conditions check with NDOT and Caltrans.