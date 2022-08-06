The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old last seen in Truckee early Saturday morning.
Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee and was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults.
She was last seen at the party on August 6th, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Kiely’s vehicle is also missing from the party — a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate: “8YUR127”.
Kiely is described as a Caucasian female, 5’7”, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.
If you have any information on Kiely’s location, please contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately: 530-886-5375.