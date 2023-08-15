The Reno Police Department is seeing a local increase in a national trend involving the theft of Kia and Hyundai brand vehicles that is connected to a social media trend dubbed the "Kia Challenge."
The challenge involves people breaking into vehicles, defeating the ignition system using commonly available items, and then stealing the vehicles.
Since August 11, the Reno Police Department has responded to over 20 of these incidents.
RPD is advising the community, and specifically owners of 2011-2021 Kia and 2016-2021 Hyundai brand vehicles, that their vehicles may be specifically targeted.
While Kia and Hyundai vehicles outside of those year model ranges are also being targeted, the thefts are usually unsuccessful due to anti-theft technology. This still results in damage to the vehicle.
This trend has appeared in several major cities across the U.S. such as New York City (NY), Houston (TX) as well as Los Angeles (CA) and the Bay Area.
Owners of these vehicles are encouraged to take steps to make their vehicles less susceptible to theft including the use of steering wheel anti-theft devices. The presence of the device usually provides a visual deterrent to any theft attempt.
Depending on the make and model of the vehicle, some dealerships and manufacturers will be able to install software updates to enhance anti-theft features.
Owners are encouraged to check with their dealerships and or manufacturers for more information on solutions or recalls.
Parents are encouraged to monitor their children's social media activities and take appropriate action if they discover their children may be participating in this social media trend.
The investigation into this crime series is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121.
They can also contact Secret Witness to provide an anonymous tip by calling or texting to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com
(The City of Reno assisted with this report.)