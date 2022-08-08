The Placer County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a 16-year-old last seen in Truckee early Saturday morning.
Deputies Kiely and her car remain missing. Placer County is coordinating with the California Highway Patrol, Truckee Police, FBI, and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office as they continue to search for Kiely.
If you have any information on Kiely’s location, contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 530-886-5375.
‼️TIP LINE SET UP FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO 16-YEAR-OLD KIELY RODNI‼️Anyone with any information can call (530) 581-6320 Option 7. You can remain anonymous.— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 8, 2022
