Police Searching for Suspect in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Northwest Reno

Reno Police say they are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash where one man was killed.
The person was hit on McCarran Blvd. between Peavine Plaza and Mae Anne Ave. in Northwest Reno just after 8 p.m. Thursday night. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from their injuries.
Police say they're looking for the suspect vehicle that is a crossover type of car like a sedan or hatchback. It is light grey in color and has damage to the front end.
Reno Police ask that drivers avoid the area, as all northbound lanes of McCarren from Peavine Plaza to Mae Anne Ave. are closed due to the investigation.
If you know anything that could help police find the suspect, please contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188.
Or you can call/text Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 if you'd like to stay anonymous.