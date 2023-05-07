Sparks Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at El Rancho Dr. at Oddie Blvd.
El Rancho Dr. was closed in both directions there for several hours starting just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. All lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m.
The preliminary investigation shows that two cars were stopped at the light going northbound on El Rancho at Oddie. That's when the suspect car came up from behind them at a high rate of speed and hit one car, pushing it forward into the intersection.
The suspect car also struck another car that was in the lane next to it. The occupants of both the suspect car and the second car that got hit, ran away on foot heading north on El Rancho.
4-5 occupants of the first car that got hit from behind were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. One person died at the scene.
All of the suspects involved are outstanding.
The Sparks Police Department asks that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or knows anything that could help, contact its Non-Emergency Dispatch: (775) 353-2231 or the Traffic Section: (775) 353-2432.
This is a developing story and we will update this article once more information is released.