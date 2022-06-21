The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is searching for a missing person, 29-year-old Blair Esson, who is deaf.
Blair was last seen in Incline Village by friends wanting a ride to the Grid Bar in Kings Beach on the evening of June 14, 2022.
Blair is 5’05”, weighs 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and has no cell phone contact.
If you see Blair or know where he may be, please call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (530) 886-5375.
