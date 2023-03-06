Reno Police and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in mid-February.
Leah Edwards is described as being a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet tall and weighing around 115 pounds.
Leah was last seen wearing a 'dirty blonde wig' and may be in need of medical attention.
She could be in the Reno area.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Reno Police Department at (775)-334-2121 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.