Troopers with the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol are looking for information about a shooting reported on April 2nd.
Police say the incident occurred between 3-4pm on IR-80 eastbound between Wells Avenue and Pyramid Way.
The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored hatchback/SUV, the make and model are unknown. The victim was driving a white GMC Acadia SUV.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male adult with long dark hair, between 25 and 35 years old. The suspect was reported to have been yelling at the victim and driving recklessly before shooting at the victim and striking the GMC twice.
If you have any information about the incident, please call the Nevada State Police at 775-687-0400. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or at secretwitness.com and reference case #220400137.
(The Nevada State Police assisted with this report.)