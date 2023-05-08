Sparks Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at the El Rancho and Oddie Blvd intersection Sunday morning.
Police say two cars were stopped at a stoplight headed north on El Rancho Drive, before 6:45 a.m.
That's when the suspect's car hit one car, pushing it into another, then hit the second car again and drove away from the scene.
The car that was hit twice also drove away from the scene.
Sparks Police say at least four people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one has been confirmed dead. That family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.
If you have any information that can help police, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness a 77-322-4900.