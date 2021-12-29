A juvenile suffered serious injuries after being shot near an apartment complex in Reno early Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Yori Avenue.
Police say a total of 3 people were involved, when the juvenile was shot.
The Reno Police Department's Gang Unit is investigating and police say they have images of the suspects, but so far no one has been arrested.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.