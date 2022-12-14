Sparks Police say this week's shooting suspect also robbed a Chevron gas station on Victorian Avenue the previous night.
Police arrested 46-year-old O'Neil Thomas on Tuesday night for his alleged involvement of a drive-by shooting on Monday near Lincoln Way and McCarran Boulevard near the Sparks Marina.
During their investigation, police say they found evidence related to the shooting and the earlier armed robbery.
Police say the unidentified victim in the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries after Thomas fired multiple rifle rounds at the victim and their car.
Thomas now faces charges of Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Discharge Firearm from a Vehicle, Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.