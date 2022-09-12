Peavine, Sept.12
Douglas County School District has closed Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School due to poor air quality in the Lake Tahoe basin for Monday, September 12, 2022.

All other DCSD schools are open. 

Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus is closed, Monday September 12, to allow the college to continue to address internal air quality standards. Campus services will be available virtually & staff will telecommute for the day.

