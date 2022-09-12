Douglas County School District has closed Zephyr Cove Elementary School and George Whittell High School due to poor air quality in the Lake Tahoe basin for Monday, September 12, 2022.
All other DCSD schools are open.
Lake Tahoe Community College’s campus is closed, Monday September 12, to allow the college to continue to address internal air quality standards. Campus services will be available virtually & staff will telecommute for the day.
Good Morning LTUSD Families,— LTUSD (@ltusdedu) September 12, 2022
In monitoring current air quality readings and looking closely at the forecast for today, September 12, 2022, all schools will be closed due to the poor air quality. The AQI is well above 300 across the community with the fo… https://t.co/aFcWFTaNEG