The Regional Transportation Commission and Sierra Nevada Construction will temporarily close one lane of traffic on California Avenue between Arlington Avenue and Newlands Circle from July 24 through July 31, 2023.
The street will be open to one-way traffic heading westbound.
Traffic heading eastbound on California Avenue will be detoured at Keystone Avenue to 2nd Street and Sierra Street.
The California Avenue lane closure will not be in effect during Hot August Nights, allowing two-way traffic during the week of August 1-7, 2023.
