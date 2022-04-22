A portion of I-80 east in Nevada County is closed at Overland Trail while crews try to upright an overturned semi-truck.
There's no immediate word on when the roadway will reopen.
CHP Truckee says the driver suffered minor injuries.
Meanwhile, CHP in South Lake Tahoe says two semi-trucks are temporarily blocking SR 89 south of Emerald Bay. The roadway should reopen by 10:30 a.m.
Mountain passes may be icy due to our recent wet weather. Chain controls can be expected through the morning hours with much better travel conditions by this afternoon and evening. No chain controls are expected this weekend and next week.
Temperatures warm back up into the 60s on Saturday and a few 70s by Sunday.
