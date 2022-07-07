A portion of I-80 near the Nevada-California state line was temporarily closed due to a 4-car crash on Thursday morning.
The crash happened around after 9:15 a.m.
Both California Highway Patrol and Nevada State Police responded to the scene.
There's no immediate word on any injuries.
Traffic started flowing again around 10:30 a.m.
All lanes open on I-80 eastbound, west of the Nevada State line. Heavy traffic still in the area along with personnel, so slow down when you approach this location. pic.twitter.com/QcuUja6Ir0— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) July 7, 2022