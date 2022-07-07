Gold Ranch
NDOT

A portion of I-80 near the Nevada-California state line was temporarily closed due to a 4-car crash on Thursday morning. 

The crash happened around after 9:15 a.m. 

Both California Highway Patrol and Nevada State Police responded to the scene. 

There's no immediate word on any injuries. 

Traffic started flowing again around 10:30 a.m.

Caltrans, near Floriston