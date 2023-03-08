Mt. Rose Highway has reopened after an hours-long closure due to snowy conditions. 

After another temporary closure, due to multiple spinouts over Donner Summit, I-80 has reopened in both directions with chain controls.  

CHP Truckee

Whiteout conditions have closed I-580 in both directions at the Bowers Mansion turnoff. Although photos now show sunshine, the roadway remains closed to traffic as a safety precaution.

Plan on chain controls and possible road closures along mountain passes Thursday night through Sunday morning.

A few snow showers are possible early Saturday morning, switching back to rain that will last until Sunday morning.

Snow showers are expected Wednesday with another 6-12" in the mountains and 1-3" around our valleys.

Call 511 for the latest road conditions in Nevada. 

Tags

Recommended for you