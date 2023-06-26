A portion of Old Virginia Road between Damonte Ranch and South Meadows is currently closed while authorities investigate a fatal crash involving a bicylist.
The incident happened just after 10:45 a.m. on Monday.
Police say the driver is cooperating in the investigation and impairment is not suspected.
