A portion of Pyramid Way near Victorian Avenue is currently closed for a car crash investigation.
Specifically, southbound Pyramid at C Street to Victorian Avenue is closed in Sparks.
Police say they were conducting a traffic stop on Pyramid Way when another car, involved in an unrelated earlier hit-&-run crash, hits the already stopped patrol car.
Police say the hit-&-run suspect car then took off southbound on Pyramid, hitting other cars. That's when the driver started to run away, but eventually police caught and arrested the unidentified suspect near the Nugget Casino Resort.
Police say no officers were hurt in the incident, which involved a total of eight cars.
Police believe impairment was involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.