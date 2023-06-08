A portion of SR 28 is closed near Country Club Drive in Incline Village due to flooding, until further notice.
North Lake Tahoe Fire posted a photo of water spraying into the water, from the ground.
Drivers will have to use an alternate route until the scene can be cleaned up.
SR 28 closed in both directions at Country Club Dr. - water line damage. Traffic is being diverted to Country Club Dr. Expect delays. Please slow down for First Responders and crew on-scene. https://t.co/B4kOB2dtcI— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 8, 2023