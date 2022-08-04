At least one person is dead after an early morning crash on State Route 447 near Wadsworth.
Nevada State Police says the crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.
The roadway is currently closed - and there's no immediate word on when it will reopen to cars.
This is a developing story.
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ SR447 at MM 5WA is closed, both directions, for a fatal crash. Expect delays and try to find an alternate route. Updates to follow. Please remember. SEATBELTS SAVE LIVES. #nevadastatepolice— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) August 4, 2022