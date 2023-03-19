The City of Reno says a portion of the Veterans Parkway multi-use walking and biking path will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for erosion repairs.
The City says the closed portion will be between South Meadows Parkway and Mira Loma Drive.
They hope to have the area reopened by Tuesday night.
Crews reportedly will be making some needed repairs from damage caused by erosion along Steamboat Creek.
The path will stay open from Mira Loma Drive heading north to Greg Street.
