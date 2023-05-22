An investigation is underway after a 'suspected improvised explosive device' was found near the disc golf course in Portola on Sunday.
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says immediate action was taken as PCSO personnel were dispatched to secure the area, located on East Sierra Avenue.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted the Butte County Inter-Agency Bomb Squad, who responded to the scene and ultimately neutralized the device.
Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or objects to the Plumas County Sheriff's Office immediately.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Plumas County Sheriff's Office at (530) 283-6300.