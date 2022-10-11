On Tuesday, Washoe County Commissioners discussed a new possible ordinance that would more clearly define different levels of low-income housing.
Commissioners say this would help make sure the money is getting to the right people and groups.
“This will allow Affordable Housing Trust Fund to do supportive housing for folks who need a lot of help and a nurse and social worker to really be there every day,” says Alexis Hill, Washoe County Commission District 1.
She says the Affordable Housing Trust Fund will also help create work force housing.
This way, the county can help ensure people who make less than the area median income can still have decent living situations.
The commissioner pointed to a recent study from the University of Nevada where it found 20- 30% of our residents that are in the service or hospitality industry make less than what's needed for a one-bedroom apartment.
“I think that report was eye opening, I mean we have folks in our emergency shelters that are working poor. They are working every day and sadly cannot get into housing.”
The second reading of the ordinance is set for October 25th.
They could possibly adopt it at that date as well.