With the record-breaking precipitation this winter season, there has been an unprecedented number of potholes along South Lake Tahoe City streets from the freeze-thaw cycles.
City crews are working diligently to address this issue by repairing potholes strategically.
“With the break in storms, this gives us the perfect opportunity to fill potholes along our City streets.
Right now, our focus is the main arterial roadways. While we understand many other streets in the city are impacted, we ask for your patience as we assess all streets and prioritize pothole repairs based on need,” stated Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works.
With further precipitation over the next several months, we will continue to see additional potholes including some deterioration of ones that have been fixed. Pothole repairs done during the winter or colder months are only a temporary fix due to using a cold-mix asphalt.
When temperatures increase and the materials are available, we will use a hot-mix asphalt which will extend the pothole repair for up to a year.
As a reminder, with rough road conditions, it is important to adjust your speed while driving to prevent damage to your vehicle. Please take it slow in work zones and give right-of-way to the City’s work crews.
If possible, use an alternate route while work is being done and expect traffic delays during road maintenance. Pothole repairs will continue as weather permits throughout the season.
(City of South Lake Tahoe)