8:41 p.m. Update:
Power has been restored to more than 8,000 NV Energy customers in Sparks after being out for almost two hours.
Original story:
NV Energy is reporting that over 6,000 customers are without power in Sparks.
The outage was reported in the area of South 21st Street and South Rock Boulevard around 6:46 p.m.
While times may change, NV Energy hopes to have power restored to the area by around 9:15 p.m.
The outage is under investigation.
To report or view outages, you can click the link here: NV Energy