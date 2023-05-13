Weather Alert

...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS THE SIERRA, WESTERN NEVADA, AND NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA... * An area of low pressure and increased moisture over the region will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the eastern Sierra, western Nevada, and northeast California this afternoon and evening. TIMING: * Thunderstorms will begin forming in the late morning and early afternoon over Mono, Mineral, Lyon, Douglas, and El Dorado counties south of US-50. Coverage will then increase through the afternoon northward across the Lake Tahoe Basin and much of western Nevada, finally lifting northward into northeast California, northwest Nevada, and the Basin and Range during the evening, diminishing after 11 pm PDT. HAZARDS: * The primary hazards from thunderstorms will be frequent cloud-to- ground lightning, gusty winds of 40+ mph, heavy rainfall, and small hail. PREPAREDNESS: * Keep your eyes on the sky today and limit outdoor recreation activities to before noon for ensuring the safest conditions. Lightning can strike from up to 10 miles away. When thunder roars, head indoors! See a flash, dash inside!