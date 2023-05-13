Power Outage

8:41 p.m. Update:

Power has been restored to more than 8,000 NV Energy customers in Sparks after being out for almost two hours. 

Original story:

NV Energy is reporting that over 6,000 customers are without power in Sparks.

The outage was reported in the area of South 21st Street and South Rock Boulevard around 6:46 p.m.

While times may change, NV Energy hopes to have power restored to the area by around 9:15 p.m.

The outage is under investigation.

To report or view outages, you can click the link here: NV Energy

