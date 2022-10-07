1:32 p.m. UPDATE:
Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno.
The outage lasted multiple hours.
NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage.
----------------------------------------------------------
Original Story:
NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning.
According to NV Energy, the outage is in the area of Sommerville Way and Pinehaven Road.
The cause is under investigation; however, NV Energy says power could be restored by around 12:30 p.m.
For more information, you can visit View Current Outages | NV Energy