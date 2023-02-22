NV Energy reports that nearly 3,000 customers were temporarily without power across Washoe County early Wednesday.
The biggest outage affected the 89502 zip code in Reno.
NV Energy says the outage started just after 5 a.m. with power restoration originally estimated around 10 a.m.
The cause is under investigation.
UPDATE: Crews worked through the night and there are approximately 200 customers out from the original 20,000+. We continue to work to restore all remaining customers and begin the repair work from the damage caused by the high wind event. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/wexZSVrfZV— NV Energy (@NVEnergy) February 22, 2023