2:55 p.m. Update:
Power has been restored to most customers after nearly 6,000 NV Energy customers were without power in Sparks Friday afternoon.
The power outage lasted about 2 hours and the cause is under investigation.
Original Story from 12:35 p.m.:
NV Energy is reporting that nearly 6,000 of its customers are without power in Sparks.
The outage appears to be in the area of Glendale Ave. and South Rock Blvd.
While the cause of the outage is under investigation, NV Energy says power could be restored to customers in the area by around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
To view and report power outages, you can visit NV Energy.