A precautionary code yellow lockdown is now lifted at North Valleys High School after earlier 'multiple disturbances' at the school.
The Washoe County School District announced the lockdown on its website just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The school resumed normal operations about 30 minutes later.
In an announcement to parents, Principal Tomas Macaluso said:
We imposed a very brief Code Yellow-Secured Campus today because of a disturbance among students in our hallway at school. School Police Officers responded and resolved the situation. Everyone is safe and school has returned to normal operations.
I hope that this quick communication of the facts will help alleviate any unnecessary rumors which could cause fear and anxiety for our students, family, staff, and community members.