Spanish Springs High School was on temporary Precautionary Code Yellow lockdown while police investigated a report of a threat.
The lockdown went into effect just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The school district said they kept students in class for lunch and released any juniors and seniors who do not have an enrichment class or a period after lunch in a controlled manner.
We've reached out to school police to learn more about what triggered the lockdown and so far have not heard back yet.
The district is encouraging anyone who has school safety concerns to call SafeVoice Nevada at 833-216-7233.
This is a developing story.