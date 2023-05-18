Sparks Middle School

Sparks Middle School was under a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown due to a disturbance at the school. 

The Washoe County School District announced the lockdown at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday. 

WCSD announced that the school's lockdown was lifted at 12:33 p.m. 

There's no immediate word on what the 'disturbance' was. 

