Bernice Mathews and Marvin Moss Elementary Schools were both placed on temporary code yellow lockdowns on Wednesday.
Mathews' lockdown was in connection with nearby police activity, but the school has since returned to normal operations.
Moss was briefly placed on a lockdown due to a medical issue at the school. Moss Elementary has also since returned to normal operations.
If you have any information that can help authorities with Mathews incident, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.