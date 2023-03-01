A precautionary conserve water notice is in place for parts of Storey County after a break in the raw water transmission/source water line in Duck Hill Tuesday.
Due to the weather, Storey County says the break will be fixed tomorrow, Thursday, March 2.
A precautionary conserve water notice is in place for Virginia City, Gold Hill and Silver City.
The county says the break is affecting only the raw source water and not the existing treated system water so there will be no boil water notice upon fixing the line.
For questions, contact Public Works at 775-847-0958.
