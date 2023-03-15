The Precautionary Evacuation Warning for the Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir area has been lifted.
On Sunday, March 12, Douglas County issued a Precautionary Evacuation Warning for the Buckeye/Dangberg Reservoir area due to a possible reservoir overflow which could affect homes and property in the area. The county says the reservoir waters did not breach the rim, and have since receded. At the direction of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and East Fork Fire, the Precautionary Evacuation Warning has been lifted.
The Douglas County Community and Senior Center (1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville), which was being used as an evacuation center, will close as an evacuation center; however, livestock may still be brought to the Douglas County Fairgrounds (920 Dump Road in Gardnerville).
In addition, the flood hotline will be disabled Wednesday at 5 p.m. due to a lack of call volume. Residents that wish to report non-emergency flood damage can still do so using the County’s Damage Assessment Tool. This is a simple tool used by Douglas County to keep a log of the issues during an event so staff can utilize the data for future Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) needs, or repairs in an effort to reduce damage during a future event.
An official list of evacuation terminology and procedures can be found here: http://bit.ly/3ZNUSC0
The County is updating an incident page here: https://bit.ly/3JdEBz6
(Douglas County)