President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, faced new challenges on the eve of a scheduled court appearance Wednesday in which he’s set to plead guilty in a deal with prosecutors on tax and gun charges. On Capitol Hill, where Republicans are ramping up their investigations of the president and his son, the GOP chairman of the Ways and Means Committee took the unusual step of filing court documents urging the judge who could potentially reject the deal to consider testimony from IRS whistleblowers. The dynamics of the case became even more complicated hours after the lawmakers filed their motion with an accusation of misrepresentation that Hunter Biden's defense team said was a simple misunderstanding.