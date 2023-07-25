With the heat of summer upon us, who wouldn't want a nice glass of lemonade, especially if it is going to help preschoolers?
Preschoolers from the 4-year-old room at the Child and Family Research Center in the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Nevada, Reno will be hosting a lemonade stand on Thursday, July 27th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the quad on the UNR campus.
The cost is a quarter for a glass of lemonade and proceeds will help buy new books for the CFRC preschoolers.
The lemonade stand helps the children learn through play and inquiry-based learning, according to a release from the university.
The children's interest in the lemonade stand began on the playground as they interacted with a small house, which became the stage for playing "lemonade stand" during outside time and grew as a few of the classmates hosted their own lemonade stands at home.
The preschoolers had a practice run with the lemonade stand on July 19th.
"It was so great that we sold lemonade because customers came," said four-year-old Meadow.
"They gave us all so many monies," said four-year-old Nora.
The Child and Family Research Center in the College of Education and Human Development provides early childhood care and education to children aged 6 weeks to 6 years old.