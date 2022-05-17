Some Verdi residents may see some smoke due to a prescribed burn in the Lookout Campground area.
Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest crews say smoke may be visible in the Dog Valley and Verdi areas, and as far away as Cold Springs.
Officials are asking people not to report the smoke - fire departments are aware of the project.
When conditions and weather permits, firefighters will be underburning around 277 acres in the Dog Valley area along Forest Service Road 002 just west of Summit One and Henness Pass Road and 68 acres in Whites Creek area along and near Whites Creek Trailhead parking lot just west of Timberline Road.
(Forest Service contributed to this report.)
