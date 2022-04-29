Some south Reno residents may see some smoke due to a 70-acre prescribed burn in the White Creeks area.
Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest crews say smoke from these burns may be visible in south Reno.
Officials are asking people not to report the smoke - fire departments are aware of the project.
⚠️Expect to see smoke from South Reno as @HumboldtToiyabe assisted by #TMFR crews work on a prescribed burn of 70 acres in the Whites Creek area. Please do not call 9-1-1.— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) April 29, 2022