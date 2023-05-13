As part of the USDA Forest Service Wildfire Crisis Strategy, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Carson Ranger District will continue prescribed burning in Dog Valley, 10 miles west of Reno, starting Monday, May 15.
Smoke will be visual during burning, so please do not call 9-1-1. Local fire departments are aware of these activities.
If conditions and weather permits, interagency fire crews will spend the week underburning around 335 acres in the Dog Valley area along Forest Service Road 002 just west of Summit One and Henness Pass Road.
Prescribed fire notices will be posted near the project area. Forest users will not be able to recreate in the area when burning is occurring.
Prescribed fire is a proactive tool used to achieve a number of purposes, including the reduction of hazardous fuels (overgrown vegetation). Three general types of prescribed fire are pile burning, understory/underburning, and broadcast burning.
They all help decrease the threat of high-severity wildfires; reduce the risk of insect and disease outbreak; recycle nutrients that increase soil productivity; and improve wildlife habitat.
Underburning is the method being used in Dog Valley. Fire will be ignited under the forest canopy. Focus is on the consumption of surface fuels (e.g. grasses, shrubs, and small trees), but not the overstory vegetation.
When underburning, the burn is split into several units which could give crews a place to stop ignitions if anything is out of the pre-established prescription conditions, such as too much wind. Crews can start again when conditions are more acceptable.
Fire managers have created a burn plan, which includes smoke management details, fire control measures, acceptable weather parameters, and equipment and personnel needs. The burn plan also describes in detail how the ecosystem will benefit from fire.
The actual days of ignition for the underburn will depend on several factors including appropriate humidity levels, wind speed and direction, temperature, and fuel moisture. Burns only occur on days when weather conditions exist for smoke dispersal.
The public can get prescribed burn updates by visiting the Forest’s Facebook here: (20+) U.S. Forest Service-Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest | Sparks NV | Facebook