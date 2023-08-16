President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui next week in the aftermath of the deadliest wildfires in the U.S. in more than a century, the White House announced Wednesday.
The Bidens will meet Monday with survivors of the fires, as well as first responders and other government officials. They will “see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday.
Biden and White House officials have signaled for days that a presidential visit was in the works as long as it would not disrupt search and recovery efforts. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has informed the White House that Biden’s visit early next week should be fine.
The Bidens are scheduled to head to Lake Tahoe for vacation at the end of this week.
GOVERNOR OPENS MAIN ROAD FOR LIMITED HOURS
Gov. Josh Green opened a main road so drivers can travel east to west on Maui during limited hours as of Wednesday.
“We will have, of course, our National Guard responsible on the side of the road so that no one goes into the impact zone,” where teams are still searching for fatalities following last week’s wildfires, Green said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
“What I can tell you is people are holding up,” he said, adding, “We’re just grateful for everyone’s outpouring of support. And though the workload is extraordinary and our hearts are broken, we will get through it. We just are still kind of in the thick of doing recovery.”
LAHAINA FIRE CAUSED ABOUT $3.2 BILLION IN INSURED PROPERTY LOSSES, RISK COMPANY SAYS
The Lahaina fire caused about $3.2 billion in insured property losses, calculated Karen Clark & Company, a prominent disaster and risk modeling company. That doesn’t count damage to property not insured.
The risk firm said more than 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed by fire with a total of more than 3,000 buildings damaged by fire or smoke or both. Because so many of the buildings were wood frame and older, the damage rates were higher than other fires, the firm said.
GOVERNOR: CHILDREN AMONG THOSE LOST TO FIRES
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday that children are among the victims of the fires.
“When the bodies are smaller, we know it’s a child,” Green said during an appearance on Hawaii News Now. "There was a car, we know, for example, that had four people in it. It was obviously a family of four and two children in the back seat.”
Green said the task of recovering bodies is one of the toughest parts of the effort and one of the reasons officials are asking for patience from people wanting to enter the “ground zero” area of the fires.
Green said those in need of housing assistance should sign up with the Red Cross.
He said the state has a contract with the agency set to run for more than six months. He said there were more than 450 hotel rooms up and running and more than 1,000 Airbnbs online with the goal of getting everyone out of shelters by the end of the week.
With the threat of stormy weather this weekend, the governor said there is a open question about whether or not to preemptively power down for a short period of time to protect infrastructure weakened by the fires.
