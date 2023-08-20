President Biden has issued a statement on Tropical Storm Hilary, saying that his administration took immediate action to prepare for the storm.
The president said his administration has deployed federal personnel to Nevada to provide additional support, and that they will continue to coordinate with Nevada, California and Arizona on any resources that are needed.
Discussing federal efforts to help in California, President Biden said ". At my direction, FEMA deployed to California federal personnel and supplies that can be surged to impacted communities. The U.S. Coast Guard pre-positioned aircraft to allow for rapid response and search-and-rescue efforts."
The president also said he is closely monitoring the earthquake that happened Sunday afternoon in southern California and any resulting impacts.